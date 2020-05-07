StockMarketWire.com - Homebuilder Countryside detailed plans to resume the bulk of building activity by next week and said it had tapped the Bank of England's coronavirus lending facility and agreed more lenient covenant revision from its lenders in a bid to beef up its credit lines.
The company said it intended to reopen around 80% of our sites to construction from 11 May 2020. The company put in place a £300m commercial paper programme to facilitate issuance under the Bank of England's Covid-19 lending facility.
The facility would be used to provide standby liquidity, should that be required, and was currently unutilised, Countryside said.
'In addition, we have agreed certain financial covenant revisions with the banking group for our existing £300m revolving credit facility that will provide additional headroom and flexibility until 30 September 2022,' it added.
At 8:29am: [LON:CSP] Countryside Properties PLC share price was -14.1p at 380.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
