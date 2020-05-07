StockMarketWire.com - Irish Homebuilder Glenveagh Properties said it would resume building activity later this month and reported an ongoing rise in net reservations. In line with revised government guidelines, work was scheduled to resume on the group's construction sites from 18 May, initially to implement the changes required under its new working practices and protocols, the company said.
'We will then commence a phased return to construction which is expected to resume on approximately 80% of the group's sites with activity focused on completing units which are signed or reserved and are capable of completion within a short timeframe,' it added.
Net reservations had continued to increase despite its sites and showhouse villages remaining closed, with 570 sqm units sold, signed or reserved 'reflecting continued robust demand on the Group's starter-home developments,' Glenveagh Properties said.
At 9:35am: [LON:GLV] Glenveagh Properties Plc share price was +0.04p at 0.59p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
