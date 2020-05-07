StockMarketWire.com - Sustainable water and climate management solutions provider Polypipe has announced its intention to raise approximately £120m through an equity placing as it reported securing an additional £50m credit facility.
In a Covid-19 update, it confirmed that proceeds from the placing will be used to strengthen its balance sheet and reduce overall debt, the company said, with the chairman, chief executive, chief financial officer and some non-executive directors expected to participate.
The group also announced it has entered into an agreement with its banking group to provide an additional £50m revolving credit facility for a period of 12 months.
Polypipe said: 'This facility is in addition to the existing £300m revolving credit facility made available under the RCF, which is committed through to November 2023, leaving the group with £350m of total revolving credit facilities for the next 12 months.
'We have also secured agreement from our banking group to temporarily waive certain requirements within the group's RCF as a result of the impact of Covid-19 on the business and operations of the group and to suspend the June 2020 quarterly leverage covenant test.'
The group said it has been operating at approximately 70% below normal demand, supplied mainly from existing stock, driven by urgent NHS and care-related activity as well as some ongoing infrastructure and commercial work, and essential repair, maintenance, and improvement.
It has furloughed approximately 60% of its workforce and said it would be 'keeping this under constant review as circumstances change', as well as standing down all agency staff and any consultants.
Polypipe has cancelled its full year 2019 final dividend which was due for payment on 28 May 2020, saving the group £16m of cash.
Its board has agreed to reduce base salaries for executive directors and base fees for non-executive directors by 20% from 1 April 2020 until further notice.
At 9:38am: [LON:PLP] Polypipe Group PLC share price was -9p at 473p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: