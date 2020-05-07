StockMarketWire.com - Creo Medical Group, a medical device company, reported wider losses as higher costs offset revenue.
For the 12 months ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax losses widened to £11.61m on-year and the company generated a revenue of £13.5K.
R&D expenditure for 2019 rose to £8.1m from £7.8m reported in the 18 months to 31 December 2018.
'Notwithstanding delays that may arise outside our control from Covid-19 globally, our focus remains to complete the regulatory clearance for our suite of GI devices, accelerate the commercial rollout of our products in the US along with our global distribution partners, explore potential strategic acquisition opportunities, and continue research and development of new devices, energy modalities and applications for Croma based on our extensive intellectual property,' the company said.
