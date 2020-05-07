StockMarketWire.com - Agriculture company Dekel Agri-Vision reported a fall in crude palm oil sales even as production grew in April.
Crude palm oil (CPO) sales fell 13.6% to 5,106 tonnes on-year at average prices of €577 per tonne in April 2020 compared with 5,907 tonnes of CPO sold at €488 per tonne in April 2019.
Production rose 6% to 6,143 tonnes in April compared to 5,603 tonnes produced at the company's mill a year earlier.
Since hitting a high of US$870 per tonne on 13 January 2020, global CPO prices had continued to move lower and currently trade at US$530 per tonne.
The fall in prices was pressured 'lower demand for food products as a result of extreme measures around the world to suppress the spread of Covid-19 virus and sharp fall in crude oil prices, which adversely impacts demand for biofuel - CPO is the primary feedstock for biofuel,' the company said.
