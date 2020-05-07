StockMarketWire.com - Independent Oil and Gas said it had awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract to Subsea 7 to develop its UK Southern North Sea gas project.
The contract would cover the Subsea, Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) work on phase 1 of its core project in the UK Southern North Sea and was almost entirely lump-sum in nature.
Phase 1 would include the development and production of the Southwark, Blythe and Elgood fields through a total of five wells with gas transported onshore via the Thames pipeline.
'We are pleased to be working with Subsea 7, a globally recognised leader in offshore energy services, for the SURF scope of Phase 1 of our core UK SNS gas development,' the company said.
'We have already been working with Subsea 7 for several months under a pre-contractual arrangement and with the contract now finalised we look forward to further developing our constructive relationship,' it added.
At 9:59am: [LON:IOG] Independent Oil Gas PLC share price was +0.75p at 12.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
