StockMarketWire.com - Impact Healthcare REIT reported a rise in net asset value for the quarter ended 31 March following a quarterly rise in its property portfolio.
For the three months ended 31 March, unaudited net asset value was £ 341.2m, or 106.98 pence per share, up from £340.7m, or 106.81 pence per share, reported at the end of December last year.
Its property portfolio was valued at £ 345.1m as at 31 March 2020, up 8.3% from £318.8 at 31 December.
The company said it had received 100% of rent for Q1 and 100% of rent due in April 2020.
The board declared the company's first interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2020 of 1.5725 pence per ordinary share. At 10:05am: [LON:IHR] Impact Healthcare Reit Plc share price was +1.9p at 94.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: