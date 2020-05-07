StockMarketWire.com - e-Therapeutics (ETX) is a drug discovery company. The company's discovery platform is based on the network of pharmacology and chemical biology.
The Shares and AJ Bell Media evening event webinar on 19 May 2020 at 18.00 BST is an opportunity for senior board directors from listed PLCs to make a presentation about their company and update existing & potential investors on their business plans for 2020 Investors will have the chance to discover investment opportunities and get to know the companies better by asking questions online after the presentations
Other companies presenting via the webinar include: Kore Potash (KP2) is an advanced stage mineral exploration and development company whose primary asset is 97%-owned interest in the Sintoukola project, a potash project located in the Republic of Congo.
Sponsored by: AJ Bell Youinvest
Shareholders and potential investors can register to join the webinar for free at:
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.