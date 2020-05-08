UK
12/05/2020 08:30 GDP m/m
12/05/2020 08:30 Prelim GDP q/q
12/05/2020 08:30 Prelim Business Investment q/q
12/05/2020 08:30 Manufacturing Production m/m
12/05/2020 08:30 Construction Output m/m
12/05/2020 08:30 Index of Services 3m/3m
12/05/2020 08:30 Goods Trade Balance
12/05/2020 08:30 Industrial Production m/m
US
12/05/2020 10:00 NFIB Small Business Index
12/05/2020 12:30 Core CPI m/m
12/05/2020 12:30 CPI m/m
12/05/2020 14:00 Mortgage Delinquencies
12/05/2020 18:00 Federal Budget Balance
13/05/2020 12:30 PPI m/m
13/05/2020 12:30 Core PPI m/m
14/05/2020 12:30 Import Prices m/m
14/05/2020 12:30 Unemployment Claims
15/05/2020 12:30 Empire State Manufacturing Index
15/05/2020 12:30 Core Retail Sales m/m
15/05/2020 12:30 Retail Sales m/m
15/05/2020 13:15 Capacity Utilization Rate
15/05/2020 13:15 Industrial Production m/m
15/05/2020 14:00 Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations
15/05/2020 14:00 JOLTS Job Openings
15/05/2020 14:00 Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment
15/05/2020 14:00 Business Inventories m/m
15/05/2020 20:00 TIC Long-Term Purchases
EU
11/05/2020 06:45 French Trade Balance
12/05/2020 06:00 German Final CPI m/m
13/05/2020 06:45 French Final CPI m/m
13/05/2020 09:00 Industrial Production m/m
14/05/2020 08:00 Italian Trade Balance
14/05/2020 08:00 ECB Economic Bulletin
15/05/2020 06:00 German Prelim GDP q/q
15/05/2020 09:00 Flash Employment Change q/q
15/05/2020 09:00 Trade Balance
15/05/2020 09:00 Flash GDP q/q
JP
11/05/2020 23:50 BOJ Summary of Opinions
12/05/2020 06:00 Prelim Machine Tool Orders y/y
12/05/2020 23:50 Bank Lending y/y
12/05/2020 23:50 Current Account
12/05/2020 23:50 Core Machinery Orders m/m
13/05/2020 05:00 Economy Watchers Sentiment
13/05/2020 23:50 Prelim GDP q/q
13/05/2020 23:50 M2 Money Stock y/y
13/05/2020 23:53 Prelim GDP Price Index y/y
14/05/2020 23:50 PPI y/y
15/05/2020 04:30 Tertiary Industry Activity m/m
