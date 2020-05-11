StockMarketWire.com - Fresh cream cakes retailer Cake Box said it expected to have all its high-street shops open by early June and reported that initial demand had been 'encouraging' but at much lower levels than usual amid the ongoing lockdown.
Following measures allowing its franchise stores to operate safely and in line with government guidance, the company said it currently had 79 franchise stores open, offering a limited menu of products, but anticipated having the full high street estate open by early June.
'Production is currently limited to our Enfield site where we have also implemented new health and safety procedures and are operating with reduced staffing levels to maintain the appropriate distancing,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: