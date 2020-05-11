StockMarketWire.com - Native in-game advertising group Bidstack Group said its previous exclusive agreement with Codemasters was to deliver native in-game advertising for its Dirt 5 racing game set for an October release.
'The new game will be released from October 2020 on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, the next generation of consoles that are due to be released later this year, as well as on the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and the Xbox One family of devices, including the Xbox One and Windows PC (via Steam). DIRT 5 will also be available on Google Stadia in early 2021,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
