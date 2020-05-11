StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant AstraZeneca reported positive news on the progress of its gastric and ovarian cancer drugs in the US. The company also said it had completed the recovery of the global rights to antibody brazikumab used to treat Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, from Allergan.
AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu had been granted breakthrough therapy designation in the US for the treatment of patients with 'HER2-positive unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma who have received two or more prior regimens including trastuzumab,' the company said.
Lynparza, meanwhile, was approved as first-line maintenance treatment for adult patients with advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who were in complete or partial response to chemotherapy and whose cancer was 'associated with homologous recombination deficiency positive status,' the company said.
Following this approval for Lynparza in the US, AstraZeneca would receive from MSD, $100m in collaboration revenue, anticipated to be booked by the company during the second quarter of 2020. The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was based on a biomarker subgroup analysis of the Phase III PAOLA-1 trial which showed that Lynparza in combination with bevacizumab maintenance treatment reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 67%, the company said.
AstraZeneca also said it had completed the recovery of the global rights to brazikumab (formerly MEDI2070), a monoclonal antibody targeting IL23, from Allergan. Both companies had terminated their previous license agreement and all rights to brazikumab had now been returned to AstraZeneca.
Under the termination agreement, Allergan would fund up to an agreed amount, estimated to be the total costs expected to be incurred by AstraZeneca until completion of the development of brazikumab for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, including the development of a companion diagnostic.
At 8:26am: [LON:AZN] Astrazeneca PLC share price was +22p at 8581p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
