StockMarketWire.com - Defence company Babcock said it would delay the release of its full-year results by two weeks to 11 June 2020.
'This change is to provide our auditors, PwC, sufficient time to complete the process of auditing our group given the challenges that Covid-19 has created with remote working on a geographically dispersed group,' the company said.
The company had initially planned to release results on 27 May 2020.
At 8:42am: [LON:BAB] Babcock International Group PLC share price was +12.2p at 411.7p
