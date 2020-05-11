StockMarketWire.com - Russia focused Volga Gas said a consultant with confidential information about its sale process had been duped by a suspected fraudster, leading to a rise in its share price.
Volga Gas said the consultant exchanged messages on WhatsApp with a person purporting to be a non-executive director of Volga Gas.
'Following this exchange, the company's share price rose significantly,' Volga Gas said.
'After the market closed, the consultant became aware that the WhatsApp message exchange had not in fact been with the non-executive director, but with a person or persons unknown.'
Volga Gas said it had implemented additional communications protocols to prevent similar occurrences in future and would co-operate with any subsequent regulatory investigation into the incident.
As far as the sale process was concerned, the company said multiple parties had been invited to proceed further by signing a confidentiality agreement.
'The company looks forward to engaging with all potential offerors in a constructive and positive manner through the formal sale process to achieve an outcome that maximises value for Volga Gas shareholders,' it said.
At 9:13am: [LON:VGAS] Volga Gas PLC share price was 0p at 26.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
