StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan said US diagnostics company Quotient had entered into an exclusive contract with subsidiary hVIVO to support Covid-19 antibody testing in the UK.
The testing technology would be used by hVIVO to screen for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.
The MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody Microarray was CE marked as of 1 May based on testing that demonstrated 100% sensitivity and 99.8% specificity, Open Orphan said.
'There is a clear demand for Covid-19 antibody testing and we will be making testing available both as a standalone offering and will also utilize the testing capability to screen volunteers for our industry leading range of human challenge studies to ensure no disruption to our clients,' executive chairman Cathal Friel said.
