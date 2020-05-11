StockMarketWire.com - Investment trust Civitas Social Housing reaffirmed its dividend policy after reporting a rise in quarterly net assets value and said its financial performance year-to-date had not been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
IFRS net asset value (NAV) per share rose to 107.87p from 107.55p seen at the end of December last year, as the company reported that rental receipts for the quarter were 'strong' and in line with expectations.
'The growth in IFRS NAV reflects the positive contribution from the indexation of a range of leases in the period and the cost of discretionary capital expenditure that has been incurred to enhance further the quality of the company's properties to reflect the individual needs of tenants for the long term,' the company said.
The company reaffirmed its dividend policy and its commitment to pay its 1.325p declared dividend.
The company said it intended to target a dividend of 5.4p a share for the financial year ending 31 March 2021.
At 9:26am: [LON:CSH] Civitas Social Housing Plc share price was +2.8p at 100.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
