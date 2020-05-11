StockMarketWire.com - Technology company iEnergizer said it was operating at 80% to 90% efficiency on all services to its clients and added it was confident its operational efficiency would increase to normal levels as India continued to reduce the lockdown measures.
After a transition for the first two weeks of the lockdown period, iEnergizer said its 'business is operating at 80% to 90% efficiency on all services to its clients and there has been no other disruption.'
India imposed a nationwide lockdown on 25 March 2020 to reduce the spread of Covid-19.
'Whilst it is difficult to predict how long India will remain in some form of lockdown and the long-term economic repercussions of Covid-19, the group's balance sheet, net cash position along with our long-term customer relationships remain strong,' it added. At 9:32am: [LON:IBPO] iEnergizer Ltd share price was -1p at 203p
