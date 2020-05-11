StockMarketWire.com - Vast Resources said it appointed Adrian Badita as the general manager of its Baita Plai polymetallic mine in Romania.
Badita would reporting to Vast chief operating officer Craig Harvey.
Vast said Badita had more than 20 years; mining experience including progressive supervisory experience in all phases of the mining industry.
At 9:43am: [LON:VAST] Vast Resources PLC share price was +0.01p at 0.17p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
