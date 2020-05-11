StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Johnson Matthey                         2045.50       +4.63%
Kingfisher                               160.63       +2.87%
Rightmove                                535.40       +2.80%
Pearson                                  461.70       +2.69%
Tui AG                                   272.05       +2.66%
Easyjet                                  489.15       -7.95%
Meggitt                                  239.55       -7.04%
Centrica                                  37.35       -6.41%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     274.45       -4.41%
Jd Sports Fashion                        533.00       -3.83%

FTSE 250
Sig                                       30.66       +7.65%
Hiscox                                   841.90       +5.08%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1190.00       +4.85%
Airtel Africa                             39.73       +4.42%
Virgin Money UK                           78.79       +4.36%
Micro Focus International                450.45       -5.55%
Intermediate Capital Group              1094.50       -5.40%
Marks And Spencer Group                   90.30       -5.07%
G4S                                       92.15       -4.96%
Onesavings Bank                          244.60       -4.45%

Overall Market
Fox Marble Holdings                        2.75      +89.66%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.10      +81.82%
Galantas Gold Corporation                 24.50      +58.06%
Altyn  Ord 0.1p                            1.18      +30.39%
Tandem Group                             220.00      +29.41%
KEFI Minerals                              0.81      -27.84%
Ironridge Resources Limited                7.75      -18.42%
Eve Sleep                                  1.10      -16.98%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.03      -15.38%
Bigdish  Ord Npv                           1.40      -15.15%