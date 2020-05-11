FTSE 100 Johnson Matthey 2045.50 +4.63% Kingfisher 160.63 +2.87% Rightmove 535.40 +2.80% Pearson 461.70 +2.69% Tui AG 272.05 +2.66% Easyjet 489.15 -7.95% Meggitt 239.55 -7.04% Centrica 37.35 -6.41% Rolls-Royce Holdings 274.45 -4.41% Jd Sports Fashion 533.00 -3.83% FTSE 250 Sig 30.66 +7.65% Hiscox 841.90 +5.08% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1190.00 +4.85% Airtel Africa 39.73 +4.42% Virgin Money UK 78.79 +4.36% Micro Focus International 450.45 -5.55% Intermediate Capital Group 1094.50 -5.40% Marks And Spencer Group 90.30 -5.07% G4S 92.15 -4.96% Onesavings Bank 244.60 -4.45% FTSE 350 Sig 30.66 +7.65% Hiscox 841.90 +5.08% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1190.00 +4.85% Johnson Matthey 2045.50 +4.63% Airtel Africa 39.73 +4.42% Easyjet 489.15 -7.95% Meggitt 239.55 -7.04% Centrica 37.35 -6.41% Micro Focus International 450.45 -5.55% Intermediate Capital Group 1094.50 -5.40% AIM Fox Marble Holdings 2.75 +89.66% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.10 +81.82% Galantas Gold Corporation 24.50 +58.06% Tandem Group 220.00 +29.41% Filta Group Holdings 142.50 +27.80% KEFI Minerals 0.81 -27.84% Ironridge Resources Limited 7.75 -18.42% Eve Sleep 1.10 -16.98% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.03 -15.38% Bigdish Ord Npv 1.40 -15.15% Overall Market Fox Marble Holdings 2.75 +89.66% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.10 +81.82% Galantas Gold Corporation 24.50 +58.06% Altyn Ord 0.1p 1.18 +30.39% Tandem Group 220.00 +29.41% KEFI Minerals 0.81 -27.84% Ironridge Resources Limited 7.75 -18.42% Eve Sleep 1.10 -16.98% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.03 -15.38% Bigdish Ord Npv 1.40 -15.15%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -