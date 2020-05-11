StockMarketWire.com - IronRidge Resources said it had conditionally raised £4.75m gross through an equity placing and subscription to fund the acceleration of its projects in the Ivory Coast, Ghana and Chad.
The placing and subscription was for a total of 67,857,571 shares at a price of 7p a share.
'The fundraise, in which we have secured £4.75m, will enable the company to accelerate momentum during 2020 at our flagship Zaranou Gold project through an aggressive drilling programme targeting a maiden mineral resource estimate, further develop the highly prospective suite of gold assets in Cote d'Ivoire and Chad, and advancing our lithium discovery in Ghana,' the company said.
'We have resumed drilling at our Zaranou Gold Project through a phased drilling campaign designed to assess mineralisation continuity and targeting a maiden mineral resource estimate,' the company added.
At 10:01am: [LON:IRR] Ironridge Resources Limited share price was -1.75p at 7.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
