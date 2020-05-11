StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Oriole Resources said it was expanding a planned 2020 drilling campaign at the Bibemi gold project in Cameroon.
The company said it planned to commence its maiden drilling programme later this year, subject to easing of Covid-19 related travel restrictions.
The programme had expanded to 1,940 metres from 17 holes at the Bakassi zone.
At 10:03am: [LON:ORR] Oriole Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was +0.01p at 0.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
