StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration and development company KEFI Minerals said it had conditionally raised £3.7m, before expenses, through a discounted equity placing.
The company placed 569,230,761 shares at an issue price of 0.65p a share, representing an approximate 12.5% discount.
'The placing proceeds net of expenses are expected to be approximately £3.5m and will provide the company with the funds to enable the closing of the c.US$260m project financing of the company's Tulu Kapi gold project,' the company said.
'This includes the anticipated initial closing of the project level equity in Q2 2020, along with that of the identified debt funding in October 2020,' it added. 'The start of full gold production at Tulu Kapi remains targeted for 2022.'
At 10:15am: [LON:KEFI] KEFI Minerals PLC share price was -0.29p at 0.83p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: