StockMarketWire.com - Barclays said it had appointed Sasha Wiggins to the newly created role of head of public policy and corporate responsibility.
Wiggins would join the executive committee of Barclays and report directly to chief executive Jes Staley.
She joined the bank in in 2002 and was most recently chief of staff, having held other roles including CEO of Barclays Bank Ireland.
In her new role, Wiggins would lead Barclay's efforts to tackle climate change and rive its climate policy.
At 1:09pm: [LON:BARC] Barclays PLC share price was -1.39p at 104.03p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
