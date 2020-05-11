StockMarketWire.com - Minerals explorer Alien Metals said it had raised £275k from a placing to help fund work in Mexico and Australia.
New shares in the company were issued at 0.08p each, with one warrant attached to every two placing shares, exercisable at 0.15p for a period of three years.
Alien Metals said it had also issued 3.3m shares at 0.15p to cover services provided to the company that were invoiced in March.
At 1:26pm: [LON:UFO] share price was 0p at 0.09p
