StockMarketWire.com - Mosman Oil and Gas said it had agreed to sell a 70% operating stake in an exploration permit application in Australia's Northern Territory to a subsidiary of Georgina Energy.
The deal covered the EP 155 permit in the Amadeus Basin, where Mosman already owns the granted EP 145 permit.
Georgina Energy subsidiary Westmarket Oil & Gas would also undertake technical work in accordance with the permit work programme.
Mosman would retain a 30% working interest in the permit, but Westmarket Oil & Gas would have an option to carry Mosman's drilling costs of a well, potentially earnings a further 15% stake.
'The farminee interest is an endorsement of the potential of the permit area for both hydrocarbons and helium,' Mosman chairman John W Barr said.
At 1:36pm: [LON:MSMN] Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd share price was +0.16p at 0.21p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
