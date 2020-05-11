StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Pan African Resources downgraded its annual production guidance by 5% to reflect the operational impact of Covid-19 lockdowns in South Africa.
Gold output for the 2020 financial year was now seen at about 176k ounces, down from previous guidance of 185k ounces.
The company said the the size of the downgraded had been limited by its ability to increase output from surface toll treatment and low grade surface stockpile processing initiatives.
Pan African Resources said the recall of employees to its operations was well advanced after South African lawmakers relaxed lockdown rules.
Surface operations at the Elikhulu and Barberton tailings retreatment plants were producing at close to full capacity from early May.
At 1:48pm: [LON:PAF] Pan African Resources PLC share price was +0.7p at 14.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
