StockMarketWire.com - Gold miner Serabi Gold said it had recorded further promsing drilling results at the Sao Chico project in Brazil.

Results for a further eight surface holes and 10 underground holes included significant intersections of 5.30 metres at 12.10 grams per tonne of gold.


At 2:43pm: [LON:SRB] Serabi Mining PLC share price was +6.5p at 92p



