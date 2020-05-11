StockMarketWire.com - Risk management software group KRM22 said it had received a firm commitment to raise £1m from an equity raising, to provide working capital and accelerate growth.
Shares in the company would be issued at 30p each.
KRM22 said it remained in dialogue with other existing and new potential investors.
A further announcement would be made once an investor road show had concluded and the fundraise completed, expected Thursday.
At 3:00pm: [LON:KRM] Krm22 Plc Ord 10p share price was +4p at 27.5p
