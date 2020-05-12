StockMarketWire.com - Suit retailer Moss Bros said it would reopen its online sale operations on Wednesday following recent UK government guidance on returning to work.
The company had in March temporarily closed its in-store and e-commerce operations. The online reopening would initially be enacted with a reduced work force.
'The board also notes the government's recent update regarding the potential phased reopening of shops from 1 June and is developing plans to reopen its stores in an orderly manner in light of this,' Moss Bros said.
The company said it had accessed the government's coronavirus job retention scheme, cut staff salaries and made redundancies 'where necessary and unavoidable'.
The cost saving measures had given it confidence that it had 'sufficient cash resources to continue trading through the second half of the 2021 financial year and beyond'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
