StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Standard Life Aberdeen said it had experienced £24bn of outflows from its funds in the first four months of the year, though its commitment to pay a 2019 final dividend was backed by its capital strength.
The outflows were centered on around £25bn relating to withdrawals by partner Lloyds Banking Group.
Excluding those, the company saw net inflows of £1bn, which chief executive Keith Skeoch said was 'an encouraging signal'.
Estimated assets under management and administration at 30 April was £490bn, Skeoch said in speech notes for the company's annual general meeting.
"During these turbulent times, we continue to focus on what we can control and are continuing the process of reshaping our cost base to ensure that it is future fit,' he added.
'We are making progress towards our synergy targets, but the external environment may impact the phasing of some of our activities over this year.'
'We entered this period with a strong balance sheet and during these unprecedented times, we have continued to strengthen our position through the sale in March of some of our HDFC Life shares for net cash proceeds of £237m.'
'Our commitment to pay the final dividend in respect of 2019 is supported by our capital strength.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
