StockMarketWire.com - Surveillance systems supplier Petards said it had won a two-year services support contract with Siemens Mobility for their Desiro trains in the UK.
The agreement, with a commencement date of 1 August, was for the provision of technical and software support, servicing and repairs.
'Services support agreements provide long term recurring revenue, operational efficiency and protection of the customer's asset value whilst in service,' chairman Raschid Abdullah said.
'With a typical train life of 35 years and Petards eyeTrain systems presently installed in over 12,000 vehicles this provides a strategic milestone to significantly grow our rail support services business.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: