StockMarketWire.com - Chemicals company Johnson Matthey said it would delay the publication of its annual results by two weeks until 11 June.
'As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, government mandated lockdowns in various jurisdictions have restricted access to certain Johnson Matthey sites,' the company said.
'These restrictions have delayed the completion of certain audit procedures. As a result, the publication of our preliminary financial results will be delayed by two weeks and these are now anticipated to be announced on 11th June 2020, it added'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: