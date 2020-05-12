StockMarketWire.com - Budget carrier Ryanair said it planned to return to 40% of normal flight schedules from the beginning of July.
It said the plan was subject to government restrictions on intra-EU flights being lifted, and effective public health measures being put in place at airports.
Ryanair said it would operate a daily flight schedule of almost 1,000 flights, restoring 90% of its pre-Covid-19 route network.
'After four months, it is time to get Europe flying again so we can reunite friends and families, allow people to return to work, and restart Europe's tourism industry, which provides so many millions of jobs,' chief executive Eddie Wilson said.
'Ryanair will work closely with public health authorities to ensure that these flights comply, where possible, with effective measures to limit the spread of Covid-19.'
'As already shown in Asia, temperature checks and face masks/coverings are the most effective way to achieve this on short haul (one hour) within Europe's single market.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
