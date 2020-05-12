StockMarketWire.com - Fishing equipment retailer Angling Direct reiterated its annual guidance and said momentum in online sales had continued in May after a 24% increase in April. The company also touted progress on plans to re-open its stores.
'Online sales in April 2020 were up 24% against the prior year, with a further acceleration of these trends experienced in May 2020 to date,' the company said. 'Pleasingly, additional investment made last year in our French, German and Dutch websites is already generating significant growth in international sales and improved conversion rates,' it added.
The company said it was progressing its advanced planning to re-open the group's physical stores when allowed and with appropriate safety measures in place after the UK Government announced that fishing is one of the sports where restrictions would be relaxed from 13 May.
As per previous guidance, the company reiterated its expectation that the group would report turnover of £53.1m and a pre IFRS 16 earnings (EBITDA) loss of no more than £0.5m for the year ended 31 January 2020.
The company said it would delay the release of its annual results to 3 June 2020 from the originally scheduled date of 13 May 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
