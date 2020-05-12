StockMarketWire.com - Escape Hunt reported narrower losses as revenue more than doubled in the 12 months through December last year. But the company said it was 'difficult' to know when demand would bounce back in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.
'Without a clear view on when our sites might be able to re-open and how consumers will behave thereafter, it is difficult to know how quickly our business will rebound,' the company said.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax losses narrowed to £6m from £10m on-year as revenue jumped 128% to £4.9m.
The main contribution to revenue growth came from the UK owned branch network, where revenues were up £2.8m, an increase of 275%.
At 8:26am: [LON:ESC] Escape Hunt Plc share price was -0.5p at 7.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
