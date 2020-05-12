StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Caledonia Mining reported a rise in revenue, underpinned by an increase in gold output and prices in the first quarter of the year.
For the quarter ended March 31, revenues rose 48% to $23.6m on-year gold production increased to 14,233 ounces from 11,948.
'Increased production, combined with lower on-mine costs per ounce and an improved gold price, have resulted in a substantial increase in profit,' the company said.
Gross profit was up 146% to $10.6m at a gross margin of 50%, up from 33% last year.
Earnings (EBITDA) jumped 162% to $3.9m and all-in sustaining cost fell to $879 per ounce from $1,039 per ounce.
The Covid-19 pandemic had a 'negligible effect on production and capital projects in the quarter,' the company said.
Production guidance for 2020 remained unchanged at 53,000 to 56,000 ounces.
