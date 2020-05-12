StockMarketWire.com - Immunodiagnostics group Oncimmune said it had signed an antigen targeting collaboration to support drug development with a US biopharmaceutical company.
The company, which it didn't name, was developing novel therapies based on the human immune response.
Oncimmune would contribute its biomarker discovery engine to identify antigen targets from selected human immunoglobulin antibodies.
This agreement also provided Oncimmune with the rights to develop commercial companion diagnostic devices for each validated candidate in return for milestone payments.
At 8:45am: [LON:ONC] Oncimmune Holdings Plc share price was +13.5p at 88.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
