StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Serica Energy said it had entered into a contract for the provision of a drilling rig for intervention work at a North Sea oil well.
The work on the Rhum-3 well was expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2020 and last about 70 days.
It would involve recovering debris left in the well by the previous operator and removing an obstruction believed to be in place across parts of the downhole completion.
The well would then be re-completed and put into production. 'With a strong balance sheet, no debt and limited decommissioning liabilities, Serica is well-placed to weather the wider industry downturn related to Covid-19 and low commodity prices,' chief executive Mitch Flegg said.
'This resilient position is enabling us to also continue with our previously stated work programmes.'
'Bringing the R3 well into operation will increase the production capacity of the Rhum field and will also improve the expected ultimate recovery of reserves.'
'Having three rather than two wells will also provide more flexibility in the management of the field.'
