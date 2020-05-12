StockMarketWire.com - Education services provider Wey Education swung to a modest first-half profit, having boosted its sales.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through February amounted to £215k, compared to losses of £585k on-year. Revenue rose 43% to £3.87m.
'Wey continues to grow, providing education to a wider range of learners in an environment where online education is experiencing more awareness than ever before,' chairman Barrie Whipp said.
'Our financial results demonstrate that our strategy is sound and our strategies are ambitious for further growth.'
At 8:58am: [LON:WEY] Wey Education Plc Ord 1p share price was +2p at 24.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
