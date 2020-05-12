StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Vast Resources said test work at its Baita Plai mine in Romania had indicated grades better than its forecasts.
Highlights from sampling included a concentrate grading 26.6% copper at an 84.8% copper recovery.
'The company is extremely pleased with the initial indications from the test work on producing the copper concentrate and so far, the grades are greater than originally forecasted,' Vast said.
'It is expected that the underground drilling currently underway will further confirm the continuation of similar grades at depth.'
At 9:10am: [LON:VAST] Vast Resources PLC share price was +0.01p at 0.18p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
