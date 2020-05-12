StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials distributor Brickability said it had delivered 'solid' performance amid significant political and economic uncertainty.
For the year ended 31 March 2020, the company said it expected to deliver revenues of approximately £188m and adjusted earnings (EBITDA) of £19.4m.
Group revenues were 'driven by both organic and inorganic growth with the group having completed four acquisitions in the first trading half and two more acquisitions in 2020,' the company said.
'Brickability management are further encouraged by the more recent government announcements that construction work can continue to return to work, if safe. The group continues to monitor the situation and continues to flex costs in line with demand,' the company said.
'It is still too early to predict with any certainty how quickly our markets will recover, and we therefore remain unable to provide market guidance at this time,' it added.
