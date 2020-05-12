StockMarketWire.com - Gold producer Galantas Gold detailed plans to resumed operations and said it had reached an agreement with the Police Service of Northern Ireland to increase blasting to a commercial level at its gold mine near Omagh, Northern Ireland.
The company said it expected to re-start milling operations within the next ten days and would be working from a stock of low-grade material currently available. The company would be applying Northern Ireland / UK government health advice and a risk assessment.
'Certain underground work continues but ore production is suspended until finance is available to expand the underground operation,' the company said.
'Discussions with a number of parties continue in terms of a corporate action involving a potential sale or joint venture. Due diligence materials continue to be processed' it added.
At 9:36am: [LON:GAL] Galantas Gold Corporation share price was +1.5p at 23p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
