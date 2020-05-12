StockMarketWire.com - Sustainable fuels technology company Velocys said it secured a further £1m of funding from British Airways and Shell.
The funding was for the for the company's Altalto waste-to-fuels project AND was payable before 30 June.
The proposed plant would convert hundreds of thousands of tonnes per year of residual waste into sustainable fuels, mainly aviation fuel.
British Airways and Shell havd each now been granted an option to take a one-third share in the equity capital of Altalto.
'We are very pleased to have the continued support of British Airways and Shell as we move forward together with the Altalto project,' chief executive Henrik Wareborn said.
'Their commitment, during these uncertain times for the global economy, underlines the importance of this project for the aviation and fuels industries as we strive together to achieve net zero carbon emissions.'
At 9:43am: [LON:VLS] Velocys share price was +1.58p at 4.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
