StockMarketWire.com - Touch sensor manufacturer Zytronic booked a lower first-half profit and scrapped its interim dividend due to Covid-19 uncertainty.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through March fell to £0.5m, down from £1.4m on-year.
Revenue fell to £7.4m, down from £9.5m, impacted by decreases at the company's gaming, financial and vending divisions.
'We shall keep shareholders informed of any material developments, but in common with all businesses we are facing difficult and unprecedented circumstances with anything except very short term forecasts challenging,' chairman Tudor Davies said.
'Management will continue to respond accordingly to ensure operations are maintained in a safe manner and will utilise any government assistance to safeguard the employment of our workforce.'
At 9:50am: [LON:ZYT] Zytronic PLC share price was +5p at 105p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
