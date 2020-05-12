StockMarketWire.com - Barloworld proposed takeover of Tongaat Hulett's starch business was thrown into doubt after both parties failed to reach a resolution on a previously agreed condition required for the sale.
Barloworld said it believes the Covid-19 pandemic had materially impacted the business, but Tongaat disagreed.
'Barloworld is of the view that Covid-19 global pandemic and the consequences thereof constitute an event that is reasonably likely to cause the earnings (EBITDA) of the sale business for the financial year ending 31 March 2021 to be 82.5% or less of the EBITDA of the sale business for the financial year ended on 31 March 2020, and that, therefore, a MAC has occurred,' the company said.
Unable to reach an agreement, the matter had now been referred for determination by an independent third party to determine if a MAC had taken place, the company said. The process would take approximately 6 to 8 weeks.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
