StockMarketWire.com - Fluid power components and services company Flowtech Fluidpower said executive chairman designate, Bill Wilson, would step down as a director of the company with effect from the conclusion of the annual general meeting on 10 June 2020.
Roger McDowell would become non-executive chairman from 1 August 2020, the company said.
At 9:56am: [LON:FLO] Flowtech Fluidpower Plc share price was -0.7p at 72.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
