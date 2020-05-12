StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Vodafone Group                           119.62       +5.86%
Meggitt                                  257.50       +4.89%
Kingfisher                               169.93       +4.60%
Standard Life Aberdeen                   221.60       +3.21%
Smith & Nephew                          1657.25       +3.16%
Land Securities Group                    552.60      -12.62%
British Land Company                     350.45       -8.62%
Polymetal International                 1583.50       -4.49%
Whitbread                               2760.50       -2.73%
Carnival                                 937.40       -2.09%

FTSE 250
Micro Focus International                477.70       +6.87%
Bank Of Georgia Group                    920.50       +4.01%
Onesavings Bank                          253.70       +3.38%
Royal Mail                               173.90       +3.14%
Marks And Spencer Group                   90.25       +3.07%
Sig                                       27.65       -7.46%
Bakkavor Group                            75.45       -5.69%
Hammerson                                 49.31       -5.43%
Ssp Group                                222.30       -5.32%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       40.81       -5.31%

AIM
Plutus Powergen                            0.07      +58.82%
Velocys                                    3.90      +54.76%
Pires Investments                          5.30      +34.18%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.20      +32.26%
Westmount Energy                          13.00      +18.18%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.40      -23.81%
Bezant Resources                           0.10      -16.00%
Infrastrata                                0.35      -14.63%
Atlas Mara Co-invest                       0.49      -14.04%
Deepmatter Group                           2.30      -13.21%

