FTSE 100 Vodafone Group 119.62 +5.86% Meggitt 257.50 +4.89% Kingfisher 169.93 +4.60% Standard Life Aberdeen 221.60 +3.21% Smith & Nephew 1657.25 +3.16% Land Securities Group 552.60 -12.62% British Land Company 350.45 -8.62% Polymetal International 1583.50 -4.49% Whitbread 2760.50 -2.73% Carnival 937.40 -2.09% FTSE 250 Micro Focus International 477.70 +6.87% Bank Of Georgia Group 920.50 +4.01% Onesavings Bank 253.70 +3.38% Royal Mail 173.90 +3.14% Marks And Spencer Group 90.25 +3.07% Sig 27.65 -7.46% Bakkavor Group 75.45 -5.69% Hammerson 49.31 -5.43% Ssp Group 222.30 -5.32% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 40.81 -5.31% FTSE 350 Micro Focus International 477.70 +6.87% Vodafone Group 119.62 +5.86% Meggitt 257.50 +4.89% Kingfisher 169.93 +4.60% Bank Of Georgia Group 920.50 +4.01% Land Securities Group 552.60 -12.62% British Land Company 350.45 -8.62% Sig 27.65 -7.46% Bakkavor Group 75.45 -5.69% Hammerson 49.31 -5.43% AIM Plutus Powergen 0.07 +58.82% Velocys 3.90 +54.76% Pires Investments 5.30 +34.18% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.20 +32.26% Westmount Energy 13.00 +18.18% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.40 -23.81% Bezant Resources 0.10 -16.00% Infrastrata 0.35 -14.63% Atlas Mara Co-invest 0.49 -14.04% Deepmatter Group 2.30 -13.21% Overall Market Plutus Powergen 0.07 +58.82% Velocys 3.90 +54.76% Pires Investments 5.30 +34.18% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.20 +32.26% Westmount Energy 13.00 +18.18% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.40 -23.81% Bezant Resources 0.10 -16.00% Infrastrata 0.35 -14.63% Atlas Mara Co-invest 0.49 -14.04% Deepmatter Group 2.30 -13.21%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -