StockMarketWire.com - Energy storage fund Gore Street said that construction had resumed on its two assets in Northern Ireland.
A day earlier, NEC, the main engineering, procurement and construction contractor, safely recommenced the programme on both the Mullavilly and Drumkee sites, the company said.
'Due to the company's conservative prior assumptions, these assets remain on track to become fully operational in time to secure the valuable DS3 uncapped contracts in April 2021,' Gore Street said.
'Construction of the Northern Irish assets is scheduled to be completed in December 2020, allowing sufficient time to complete necessary asset testing before the assets go online.'
Separately, there had been no change to the estimated completion date of the company's two 30MW assets under construction in the Republic of Ireland.
At 10:01am: [LON:GSF] Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc Ord Gbp0.01 share price was -0.5p at 102.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: