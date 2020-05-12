FTSE 100 Vodafone Group 121.99 +7.96% Kingfisher 171.88 +5.80% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 194.63 +3.12% Meggitt 252.95 +3.03% Standard Life Aberdeen 220.90 +2.89% Land Securities Group 536.50 -15.16% British Land Company 344.15 -10.26% Polymetal International 1588.50 -4.19% Whitbread 2751.00 -3.07% Rolls-Royce Holdings 274.05 -3.03% FTSE 250 Micro Focus International 480.95 +7.60% Marks And Spencer Group 91.38 +4.36% Pz Cussons 185.20 +3.46% Onesavings Bank 252.50 +2.89% Bank Of Georgia Group 909.50 +2.77% Hyve Group 14.46 -11.83% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 40.04 -7.10% Capita 32.31 -7.08% Marston's 30.39 -6.20% Diploma 1728.00 -6.09% FTSE 350 Vodafone Group 121.99 +7.96% Micro Focus International 480.95 +7.60% Kingfisher 171.88 +5.80% Marks And Spencer Group 91.38 +4.36% Pz Cussons 185.20 +3.46% Land Securities Group 536.50 -15.16% Hyve Group 14.46 -11.83% British Land Company 344.15 -10.26% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 40.04 -7.10% Capita 32.31 -7.08% AIM Plutus Powergen 0.10 +147.06% Velocys 3.67 +45.63% TomCo Energy 0.70 +40.00% Pires Investments 5.25 +32.91% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.19 +22.58% EIH 0.06 -31.25% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.40 -23.81% Bezant Resources 0.10 -16.00% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 2.40 -14.29% Galileo Resources 0.89 -13.17% Overall Market Plutus Powergen 0.10 +147.06% Velocys 3.67 +45.63% TomCo Energy 0.70 +40.00% Pires Investments 5.25 +32.91% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.19 +22.58% EIH 0.06 -31.25% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.40 -23.81% Bezant Resources 0.10 -16.00% Land Securities Group 536.50 -15.16% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 2.40 -14.29%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
