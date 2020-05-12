StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Vodafone Group                           121.99       +7.96%
Kingfisher                               171.88       +5.80%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               194.63       +3.12%
Meggitt                                  252.95       +3.03%
Standard Life Aberdeen                   220.90       +2.89%
Land Securities Group                    536.50      -15.16%
British Land Company                     344.15      -10.26%
Polymetal International                 1588.50       -4.19%
Whitbread                               2751.00       -3.07%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     274.05       -3.03%

FTSE 250
Micro Focus International                480.95       +7.60%
Marks And Spencer Group                   91.38       +4.36%
Pz Cussons                               185.20       +3.46%
Onesavings Bank                          252.50       +2.89%
Bank Of Georgia Group                    909.50       +2.77%
Hyve Group                                14.46      -11.83%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       40.04       -7.10%
Capita                                    32.31       -7.08%
Marston's                                 30.39       -6.20%
Diploma                                 1728.00       -6.09%

AIM
Plutus Powergen                            0.10     +147.06%
Velocys                                    3.67      +45.63%
TomCo Energy                               0.70      +40.00%
Pires Investments                          5.25      +32.91%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.19      +22.58%
EIH                                        0.06      -31.25%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.40      -23.81%
Bezant Resources                           0.10      -16.00%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               2.40      -14.29%
Galileo Resources                          0.89      -13.17%

