StockMarketWire.com - Ukraine-focused property group Arricano Real Estate said temporary restrictions on customer access to its shopping centres in Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rig had been lifted by local authorities.
As a result, Arricano's City Mall and Sun Gallery shopping centres had fully re-opened for business, bar their food courts and entertainment centres.
Arricano said its other shopping centres remained only partly opened with only hypermarkets, pharmacies and some other stores open for business.
At 1:16pm: [LON:ARO] Arricano Real Estate Plc share price was 0p at 0.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: